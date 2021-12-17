POCATELLO — Several local community members are working to bring an official Boys & Girls Club to the Gate City and the first major fundraiser event will kickoff at The Union Taproom Monday.
Local residents are encouraged to attend The Union Taproom’s first “Raise the Bar” fundraiser event from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday where 10 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley Committee.
“The Union Taproom is definitely a community supporter and this is one very easy way to celebrate such a great community organization and try to raise some money for them,” said Jennifer Erchul, who co-owns The Union Taproom with her husband Rory. “In addition to the 10 percent of all proceeds, we will have some donation boxes and a few celebrity bartenders who will donate 100 percent of their tips to the local Boys & Girls Club committee.”
Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley Committee, Jean Haneke, says the ball first got rolling on this project about a year ago after a woman named Ruta Casabianca moved to Pocatello from New York to be closer to her grandchildren and realized the Gate City area has no Boys & Girls club of it’s own. Haneke and Casabianca brought on another local resident, Kate Fornarotto, and the three ended up creating the committee spearheading the effort for the new club.
“We started off by talking with the executive director of the Twin Falls club, Lindsey Westburg, who has led that club for 17 of its 27 years of existence,” Haneke said. “Then we met with their director of operations and the director of marketing in order to tour their facility and see what it would take to get a club in the Portneuf Valley. The more we saw and investigated we realized this was definitely something that we needed in our region.”
Haneke says the committee has secured a dollar-for-dollar match, so long as they can raise $200,000 by May 1. That money will be set aside to fund the operations of the club for about the first two years, she said, adding that the committee is working with the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District and city of Pocatello staff to identify the best location for the club.
Haneke said the committee is aiming to find an existing building that can be retrofitted in a way that is conducive to the activities at a Boys & Girls Club and is hoping to have made progress on that front by the fall of 2022.
“This is a huge need for the Portneuf Valley,” Haneke said. “We want to help and support the youth in all of the valley, not just Pocatello and this would be a huge additional benefit for the community and a great place for kids to go after school.”
The celebrity bartenders that will join The Union Taproom bartenders in serving guests during the fundraiser Monday include Erica Percy, the membership account manager for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, local community Elmer Martinez, and state lawmaker James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, all of whom have limited or zero bartending experience, which should make for a great night of entertainment, Erchul said.
When asked if she is excited to put her bartending skills to the test, Percy jokingly said, “Yes, of course, but I am not a bartender at all and I am not a celebrity either, but I will definitely help out for a good cause and that’s why I am going to be there Monday.”
She added, “We really need to get a Boys & Girls Club going in our community so when they asked me to volunteer for this and told me all I needed to do was show up in a Christmas dress, I decided that should be easy enough.”
Ruchti echoed a similar sentiment.
“I have absolutely no experience bartending, so I hope they give me a card to tell me how to make mixed drinks or at least have an actual bartender to back me up,” he said. “I’ve heard about Boys & Girls Clubs in other cities and they are such a benefit to those communities, so I am all in for this and hope that it is just a huge success.”
Monday’s fundraiser will be the first of many “Raise the Bar” events at The Union Taproom, with several local organizations up for consideration such as the United Way, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District or perhaps Idaho State University, Erchul said.
“We want to be a venue for as many community members as we can,” Erchul said. “In the future, we are moving these events to Thursday night, but for this particular event Monday worked the best. Any member of the community who would like to participate in a “Raise the Bar” event are encouraged to contact me at 208-234-7000 or via email at info@theyellowstonerestaurant.com.
To keep up to date with all the daily specials, and fundraiser events be sure to follow the Union Taproom on Facebook and Instagram.
Erchul said Pocatello resident Joseph Valencia will play a collection of outlaw country and rock music from 6-9 p.m. and the full food menu at The Union Taproom will be available in addition to a long list of craft and domestic beers, high-quality wines and specialty cocktails. All burgers are $5 each.
“We are aiming to make it a big ol’ party,” Erchul said. “We are in 100 percent support of this new club here in Pocatello and are beyond excited to see it grow and see the impacts that it can have on our youth here in the Gate City area.”