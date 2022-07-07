The Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley has partnered with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to host "Think Make Create" labs, where local children can come participate in an activity during the district's free lunch program.
While the school district's free lunch offerings at local parks for area youth have been ongoing for years now, the "Think Make Create" labs are a new addition.
Kayla Phillips, Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley's director of strategic development, said the club wanted to partner with District 25 as a way to engage local kids and raise awareness to the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, which will launch this September at Syringa Elementary School in Pocatello.
"We've been working super closely with the school district just to get the club started and so we asked them if we could attend their summer lunch program to kind of do activities and give kids a sense of what Boys & Girls Club is," Phillips said. "We had a goal of raising $200,000 by May 1 and we actually exceeded that goal by $4,135, so we just wanted to use some of that to give back to our community with these activities and show kids what the Boys & Girls Club is."
The "Think Make Create" labs allow participating kids to do educational arts and crafts, learn about STEM through activities and interact with their peers.
Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley has been gearing up to launch in Pocatello for several months, with fundraising efforts ongoing and staffing being finalized for the start of the program at Syringa Elementary School this fall.
Phillips said when the club launches this fall, it will have six part-time staff. The club will be open to only Syringa Elementary students at first, but the long-term goal is to give the Boys & Girls Club its own facility to accommodate more kids.
In order to meet that goal, Phillips said there's a lot of fundraising still to go.
"We're hoping by next summer to have our own facility that we can open up to all of Pocatello," she said. "It's definitely something that the community needs."
For more information about the "Think Make Create" labs or to donate to the future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, find the club on Facebook at "The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley" or online at https://www.portneufbgc.com/.