Hundreds of Southeast Idaho families in need will have more to eat in the months ahead thanks to the efforts of local Boy Scout troops and the help of many volunteers and organizations.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America says it collected approximately 84,000 pounds of food during its annual “Scouting for Food” drive on Oct. 24.
“Through the generous giving of citizens in our community and many helping hands, our local food banks received much needed relief to help feed the area’s hungry,” according to a news release.
The Grand Teton Council worked with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and JustServe.org, a website that connects community volunteers with organizations that need their help, during this year’s drive.
Larry Fisher, the church’s Pocatello Communications director, said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has participated in the food drive for many years. While the church started its own youth program and doesn’t sponsor any Boy Scouts of America units anymore, there are still many church members involved in the program through other organizations.
Fisher says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ local congregations encouraged youth and families who wanted to continue the “Scouting for Food” tradition to participate in the drive by volunteering through JustServe.org.
Fisher says that many food drives have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the need is great. And the Church was just one of many organizations that wanted to help fill that need.
“It was a big success because of the combined efforts of everybody,” Fisher said.
Officials with the Grand Teton Council agree. They say Melaleuca and local media outlets played a big role in the advertising; JustServe.org and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were instrumental in getting volunteers; and IPAK donated boxes to transport the food in. Local stores also provided drop-off locations.
“We had great support from everyone to make it happen,” said Elias Lopez, director of the Grand Teton Council District.
The food donated during the drive has since been delivered to food banks throughout East Idaho.
Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls, appreciated the donations they received.
“More than ever, we need the entire community to pitch in, ensuring that our network of emergency food providers is able to continue providing food to those in need,” she said in the news release. “More than 40 percent of those we serve are children. Studies are now showing that as many as 1 in 4 children are suffering from hunger and food insecurity.”
It was largely youth that stepped up to help fill that need during the food drive.
The Grand Teton Council says their young male and female Scouts manned the food-drop locations and gave countless hours of selfless service to help those in need during this year’s drive.
“That has always been a strong tradition of Scouting ‘to do a good turn daily,’” the news release states. “We were very fortunate to also have the youth members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints assist in their ‘call to action’ as they went door to door in their neighborhoods.”
The Grand Teton Council says the “Scouting for Food” program is just one of the service projects that Scouts perform for the good of their communities each year. And the drive benefits not only those in need, but also the Scouts.
“Not only does the program go a long way towards feeding the hungry in our area, but the Scouts learn valuable lessons in performing a needed service for their communities,” Lopez said in the news release. “They definitely achieve a sense of pride in helping others.”
Lopez said they are still accepting food donations for the local food banks. Those who would like to contribute can contact the local Boy Scout Service Centers at either 208-522-5155 or 208-233-4600 for more information.