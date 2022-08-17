Caribou-Targhee National Forest Boy Scouts

 Photo courtesy of Caribou-Targhee National Forest

The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America are working with officials from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest to rehabilitate the site of the former Treasure Mountain Scout Camp.

According to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service, the Grand Teton Council and U.S. Forest Service developed a rehabilitation plan for the camp after Grand Teton Council officials decided not to pursue renewing a special use permit to operate the camp.