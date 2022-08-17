The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America are working with officials from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest to rehabilitate the site of the former Treasure Mountain Scout Camp.
According to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service, the Grand Teton Council and U.S. Forest Service developed a rehabilitation plan for the camp after Grand Teton Council officials decided not to pursue renewing a special use permit to operate the camp.
The camp, which is situated at the base of the Teton Range about nine miles east of Driggs, had been used by Scouts since 1937, but has not been operational since 2018. The special use permit that allowed the Grand Teton Council to occupy and use U.S. Forest Service land expired in 2021.
The Scouts’ special use permit requires them to remove structures and improvements and repair any damage beyond reasonable wear and tear. That includes removing and disposing of infrastructure, repairing disturbed areas, replanting vegetation and remediating the shooting range, U.S. Forest Service officials said in the press release.
U.S. Forest Service officials are helping the Scouts with the repair efforts and are limiting public access to the site to allow the Grand Teton Council access to finish its repair work.
U.S. Forest Service officials said they are not currently soliciting public feedback for future uses of the Treasure Mountain Scout Camp site.