BANCROFT — A 10-year-old boy who fractured his skull when he fell from his horse while competing in rodeo roping at Bancroft Pioneer Days on Saturday has been cleared to leave the hospital, officials with the event announced on Facebook on Sunday.
The event officials identified the injured rodeo athlete as Ridge Solomon. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, he was transported by ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs following the accident.
"He is OK and does get to go home but suffered a skull fracture and has some bleeding that has affected his speech. Let's send out some love and prayers for this young boy," the officials said in the Facebook post.