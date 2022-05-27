Pocatello Fire Department ambulance
Kyle Riley/Fort the Journal

POCATELLO — A boy riding a small motorcycle was hospitalized Thursday following a crash on Fairway Drive.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday while the boy was riding a 125cc Honda motorcycle on the 500 block of Fairway Drive, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.

The boy was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance, the fire department said.

The boy’s condition was unknown, but he is expected to survive.

 