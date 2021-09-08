Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The lightning-caused Boundary Fire in central Idaho north of Stanley has grown to almost 30,000 acres prompting the Forest Service to expand its closure of several areas to public entry.
The Boundary Fire is blazing mostly on the west side of Custer County and the east side of Valley County in the Salmon River Mountains about 2 miles west of Boundary Creek Boat Launch. The fire is currently about 30% contained. Wildfire crews are focusing on protecting structures such as campgrounds, guard stations and other structures. The wildfire is being battled by dozens of firefighters, a helicopter crew and four fire engines.
“The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire,” said Amy Baumer in a statement. “Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area.”
The closure affects all Forest Service roads and trails in the emergency area closure. The closure affects hunter access to portions of Idaho Fish and Game hunting units 27, 34 and 36, including a portion of the Sawtooth Elk Zone.
River rafters are encouraged to contact the Forest Service for updates on the fire.
This up-to-date map shows current road and trail closures and emergency wildfire area closures.
Fire danger in the Salmon-Challis National Forest is rated “High.” Campfires are allowed in established enclosures and must be attended at all times and put completely out when unattended.
After a brief respite, Western Wyoming has elevated its fire danger back up to “High.”
“A high fire danger rating means fires can start easily and spread quickly,” reported the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center. “When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, and trees; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources across the country.”