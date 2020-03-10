POCATELLO — The Idaho Food Bank will receive enough food to provide local people in need with 40,000 meals because members of Grace Lutheran Church & School lived up to a challenge posed in a religious book they read.
Members of the congregation participated in a book study of “The Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder, referring to the red-colored text in Bibles denoting the words of Jesus Christ.
The book inspired them to embark upon five weeks of theology-focused activities, each week ending with a culminating event.
“The idea behind it is putting the words that Jesus said in the Bible into action,” said Ryan Strehlow, Grace Lutheran’s director of Christian education. “If Jesus is telling you to do something, you probably should do it.”
Themes of the five weeks included being and praying, serving, forgiveness, giving and going and telling others about the actions of Jesus. The culminating event of the serving week entailed fundraising to purchase nonperishable food and organizing large groups of volunteers to package and box it to be donated to the food bank.
Groups of about 130 volunteers, including members of the congregation, families affiliated with the school and their friends, gathered Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to package the meals.
Working in assembly-line fashion from 10 tables in the high school’s gymnasium, they filled bags with pasta and various seasonings. They stuffed boxes with 55 bags, each containing six servings that are fortified with crucial vitamins. The cost per serving was about a quarter.
The organization Meals of Hope sold the food. The organization’s customers typically ship food to malnourished people overseas. Strehlow said Grace Lutheran members love the idea that the food will stay local and help people in Southeast Idaho.
“It’s really easy for the (food bank) to get donations through Thanksgiving and Christmas and this is kind of the lull in the year,” Strehlow said. “It’s perfect time for them to take in meals like this and we didn’t even realize it.”
Strehlow said Grace Lutheran posted a sign on a church bulletin board explaining that a $20 donation toward the food bank project would purchase 80 meals for locals in need. Within just four weeks, they raised enough money to cover their order.
Strehlow said Grace Lutheran hosted a prayer service as the culminating event for the first week of the activity. He said the school will likely host a penny war, challenging classes to donate the most pennies to help people in need as a demonstration of “doing a lot with a little.”
During June, he said Grace Lutheran may host an event inviting members to bring a friend to church, featuring a big meal, to culminate the week on sharing the actions of Jesus.