Bonneville County man reported missing found dead By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com Oct 13, 2021

Richard Lawrence Harvey, who was reported missing Tuesday, has reportedly been found dead. A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Harvey was found near his home Wednesday. The news release states no foul play is suspected in his death.

Harvey was last seen near his home on Saturday, the last time the sheriff's office knows of anyone having contact with him. An investigation into his death is still open.