Bonneville County man killed in crash By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Dec 6, 2021 IDAHO FALLS — A 40-year-old Bonneville County man was killed from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.According to the sheriff's office, Brandon Smith died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Fifth West and Fairway Boulevard. Authorities said his 2003 Honda Accord, which had been traveling northbound on Fifth West, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities said he was the sole occupant of the car.Authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation. Tags Deputy Crash Highway Transports Brandon Smith Bonneville County W. Vehicle Seatbelt Work Injury Sheriff Seat Belt Alcohol Utility Pole