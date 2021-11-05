POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is planning a public groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. for the Bonneville Commons housing development in central Pocatello.
The development is a complex of 26 single family and townhouse homes planned to be built on the site of the now demolished Bonneville Elementary School at at 320 N. Eighth Ave.
It's a $6.2 million project overall, said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello. And it's an effort to improve Pocatello's central neighborhoods and provide more affordable housing.
NeighborWorks will get private bank financing for most of the project, according to Dahlquist. In effect, NeighborWorks will cover most of the cost for the project on its own, but the organization will also receive some supplemental funding from the u.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he said.
He says the project was a long time coming.
“It took us a while to get here,” Dahlquist said. “But I think we really thought through the process.”
He said they have an extremely professional design firm in Myers Anderson Architects of Pocatello, and NeighborWorks also got help from the Land Group Inc. of Boise for the layout and landscaping of the site.
“They've put together some projects like Bonneville Commons,” Dahlquist said.
So they already have some institutional knowledge for doing projects like this, he said.
Overall Dahlquist says it will be a noteworthy addition to the community.
“I can't remember the last time this many million dollars have been injected into that neighborhood,” he said.
The current makeup of houses in the Bonneville Commons area is that the houses are generally smaller with each having a single car garage, he said.
Dahlquist says he's received a lot of positive comments about the project from people he's talked to. He says that there's definitely a buzz going around about this project in the neighborhood and community as a whole.
They will say, “Gosh, that's really neat what you guys are doing and it will be good for the community as a whole,” he said.
NeighborWorks Pocatello is an alliance between residents, business and government to revitalize community areas by promoting affordable housing and community pride. It was created in 1993.