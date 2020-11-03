A $12 million proposal to build a new Portneuf District Library building in Chubbuck for the community’s growing population was poised to fail at press time Tuesday, with just over half of Bannock County precincts reporting.
The plan to build a new library received 3,365 votes in favor, or 55.1 percent, and 4,129 votes against, or 44.9 percent. The bond required a super-majority to pass.
The new library was proposed to replace the existing 11,920-square-foot library at 5210 Stuart Ave.
This is the second attempt at a bond vote to build a new Chubbuck library.