Brian Jackson, an associate astronomy professor at Boise State University, has partnered with NASA to provide STEM engagement programs that support the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.
"We are part of the NASA Science Activation Program," he said. "That is a program that seeks to leverage STEM activities and bring them into classrooms and communities. It is a three-year partnership to support this effort."
Jackson explains that this program is the only program of its kind in Idaho, and it consists of four strands. These strands involve everything from teaching Boise State students how to support outreach programs, developing new curriculum for science teachers, and researching astronomy and light pollution.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve stretches from Stanley to Ketchum. It was established in 2017 by local residents working with the International Dark-Sky Association to preserve the quality of the night sky and reduce the impact of light pollution in the area.
"It's gorgeous," said Jackson. "It's the only one with a gold-tier status in the U.S., which is the highest status a reserve can receive."
Carol Cole has been involved with the Reserve since 2016 during the application process and is currently president of the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance, the nonprofit that coordinates operations within the Reserve.
"The reserve was established to celebrate the stunning night sky that we have in Central Idaho through outreach programs," she said. "We are excited to work on the project with Dr. Jackson and NASA."
Part of the partnership with NASA is the Astronomer in Residence programthat will bring an astronomer to live and work in Stanley from mid-June to mid-July.This astronomer will give presentations and lead other activities in the Dark Sky Reserve while also continuing their research.
Cole looks forward to the project as well as raising awareness about the reserve and about topics in science, technology, engineering and math.
Jackson encourages anyone interested in astronomy to reach out to him. He explained that Boise State also has an astronomical observatory in Challis, not far from the reserve.
"We'd love to make contract with anyone who is interested in astronomy," he said.