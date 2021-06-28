BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department said officers shot a man on Sunday while investigating a reported kidnapping.
The police department didn’t release the man’s name, but spokeswoman Haley Williams said the man was in critical but stable condition Monday.
According to the police department’s prepared statement, someone reported that a 14-year-old boy was abducted by a person known to the family, and the child was believed to be in immediate danger. Officials were preparing to release an Amber Alert when patrol officers saw the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
The police department said the suspect fled, and officers believed they saw a weapon inside the vehicle. They also believed the missing child was in the vehicle, according to the department. The police used one of their own vehicles to hit the fleeing vehicle in order to force it to stop.
“Officers confronted the suspect and due to the immediate danger presented by the suspect officers were forced to fire their weapons,” the department wrote in the prepared statement. “Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the suspect and ensured the safety of the child in the vehicle.”
The police department did not say what kind of weapon was inside the vehicle.
The man was taken to a hospital, the department said, and the child was medically evaluated and is safe. No police officers were injured.
The shooting is under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Garden City Police Department.