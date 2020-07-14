Congratulations to Brian Brooks of Boise on landing a new catch/release state record Arctic Grayling. Brian hiked high up into the Sawtooth Mountains to Alpine Creek Lake, where he landed and released the 16.2-inch Arctic Grayling, beating the previous record of 14 inches set by Lanson Stavast in 2018.
Grayling are stocked in a handful of high alpine lake throughout Idaho's backcountry. They grow slowly in these high, cold lakes, and any grayling over 12 inches should be considered a big one. Anglers interested in catching grayling can use the Idaho Fishing Planner to find waters that may have them. Most grayling live in high alpine lakes that require strenuous hikes, so come prepared to hit the trail and break a sweat.