BOISE — The Boise Airport was the 61st busiest airport in the country in 2020, according to preliminary Federal Aviation Administration data. Now, the airport is in line to shift from a “small hub” to a “medium hub.”
The airport had 992,342 enplanements in 2020, according to the FAA. As a result, the Boise Airport qualifies as a medium hub because it accounted for between 0.25% and 1% of annual commercial enplanements nationwide.
The new designation means the airport may receive less federal money for improvement grants and will have additional regulatory requirements regarding passenger services and airline competition plans.
While the FAA’s numbers are only preliminary, Boise Airport Business Development Manager Sean Briggs said, “We expect that to be accurate and we are moving forward with the expectation that yes, we will be a medium hub this fall.”
From 2014 to 2019, passenger traffic at the Boise Airport grew 49%, Briggs said. During the pandemic, the airport announced several new flights, including to Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, Atlanta and New York. Last week, Alaska Airlines announced nonstop flights to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Last month, Briggs said he anticipates the airport will set passenger records in June, July and August of this year.
“With this growth, when more passengers are flying, typically air service follows it as well,” Briggs said. “I think that’s why we’re seeing a lot of these new routes pop up. In the long run, I think this is positive for the Boise Airport.”
The airport had been on the brink of becoming a medium hub for “quite some time,” Briggs said. In anticipation of the eventual jump, the airport already had projects underway for a service animal relief area and a nursing room beyond the security checkpoint. Both are examples of amenities required in medium hubs, Briggs said.
After having 2,057,750 enplanements in 2019, the 51.8% drop in 2020 wasn’t as steep compared to many other airports around the country.
“The strong rebound we’ve seen throughout the pandemic is one of the items that really pushed the Boise Airport over the threshold into the medium hub category,” Briggs said.
The airport is expected to announce the transition to a medium hub on Wednesday.