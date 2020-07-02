UPDATED STORY
WEST GLACIER, Mont. – The body of a missing Pocatello man was found in Glacier National Park early Wednesday afternoon.
George Calvin Adams, whose vehicle was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday, June 29, was found in the Hidden Meadow area south of Polebridge.
Glacier National Park Search and Rescue was joined by the Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue for the search. A Two Bear Air helicopter located the individual in an inaccessible area, brought a coroner to the location, and removed the body. Adams’ family has been notified.
The search in Glacier started after the vehicle was found by park officials on Monday morning at the trailhead of Hidden Meadow Trail. The search continued through Tuesday, with the area and number of search and rescue personnel increasing as the search went on. As many as 50 personnel had joined the search by Wednesday.
Adams was reported missing on Saturday by the owners of a guest ranch where he was staying.
Cause of death is currently unknown although an animal attack is not suspected.
ORIGINAL STORY
Search and rescue teams have reportedly discovered the vehicle of a 77-year-old man from the Pocatello area who has been missing since he left to hike on Friday morning in Glacier National Park, officials said Monday.
George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell, according to the Flathead Beacon, and was reported missing the following day when he did not return from hiking. Idaho State University officials confirmed that Adams is an adjunct faculty member who teaches bassoon for the Department of Music.
Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in Montana put out a public notice for help in finding his silver 2006 Toyota RAV4.
Anyone with information should call Flathead dispatch at 406-758-5610.