GRANGEVILLE — The body of a 32-year-old Moscow man who has been missing since Aug. 13 following a jet boat accident on the Snake River has been recovered, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

Wacy DeCora’s body was located on the Snake, about 22 miles from Pittsburg Landing at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Hammer Down River Excursions from White Bird found the body and made the proper notifications, the sheriff’s office said. DeCora’s body was recovered and transported to Blackmer’s Funeral Home in Grangeville. Friends and family were notified.

