GRANGEVILLE — The body of a 32-year-old Moscow man who has been missing since Aug. 13 following a jet boat accident on the Snake River has been recovered, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Wacy DeCora’s body was located on the Snake, about 22 miles from Pittsburg Landing at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Hammer Down River Excursions from White Bird found the body and made the proper notifications, the sheriff’s office said. DeCora’s body was recovered and transported to Blackmer’s Funeral Home in Grangeville. Friends and family were notified.
According to an earlier news release from the sheriff’s office, DeCora and a companion were in a jet boat about 5.2 miles upriver from the confluence of the Snake and Salmon rivers when the boat struck a rock that tore a hole in the bottom of the boat. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Aug. 13.
The boaters continued downriver and got stuck on a gravel bar. The passenger in the boat walked up the gravel bar with his cellphone to try to signal help while DeCora stayed with the boat. While the passenger was out of the boat the water rose and he was unable to return. The passenger tried unsuccessfully to communicate with DeCora about 3 a.m.
A second person who has been missing since Aug. 12, Daniel Yeigh of Kooskia, remains unaccounted for. The search for Yeigh, who’d been on a huckleberry-picking trip, is continuing.
The sheriff’s office thanked the many agencies and volunteers who have joined in the searches.
