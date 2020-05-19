SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah County sheriff’s office has recovered the bodies of two teenage girls who went missing on Utah Lake last week.
Search and rescue crews discovered 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski and 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez on Thursday after being reported missing May 6 by family members.
A fisherman told authorities he found the body of one of the girls close to the shore of Lincoln Beach at 1:45 p.m. The second body was discovered about three hours later and less than a mile from where the first floating tube was discovered by deputies, Sheriff Mike Smith said.
The girls were last seen getting into the water on inflatable pool tubes near the Knolls area on the west side of the lake, authorities said. Neither teen was wearing a life jacket.
“One of the most important things that I want to say tonight is, on behalf of the sheriff’s office and all of the volunteers and everybody that has helped through this, is express our sincerest condolences to the families of these girls,” Smith said, adding that rescue crews put in more than 1,000 hours into the search.