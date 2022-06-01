File pic boat rescue stock image drowning
Power County Sheriff's Office file photo

AMERICAN FALLS — Two people were rescued from the American Falls reservoir early Saturday evening after their boat experienced mechanical issues.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday received the report that a ski boat was stalled on the American Falls Reservoir after experiencing mechanical issues.

A Power County Search and Rescue boat towed the ski boat back to the docks. The two occupants inside the ski boat were not injured in any way.

 