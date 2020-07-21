BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Examiners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Gov. Brad Little’s proposed 5% holdback on the public school budget for the coming year.
The cut comes to $98.7 million; at the same time, schools will receive $91.2 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid funding that will offset some of the cuts.
“This is a consensus plan,” developed in collaboration with education stakeholders across the state, Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, told the Board of Examiners. “We carefully calibrated this plan to minimize the impact on our students and our school personnel.”
The board is chaired by the governor and includes the attorney general and secretary of state, with the state controller acting as non-voting secretary.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said before voting on the proposal, he wanted to hear from state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, who was attending the meeting by phone, and state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, who was attending in person.
“We had a conversation about that,” Critchfield told the Board of Examiners. “We discussed the implications, why we thought the plan moving forward was appropriate considering the conditions. … We do consent.”
Ybarra said, “I do support this. I participated in the conversations as well as my staff, and a lot of work went into this. … I do consent to the changes and the direction that we’re going.”
The school holdback is part of an across-the-board 5% general fund holdback, or budget cut imposed after lawmakers already have set the state budget for the year. The governor imposed the holdback on July 1, the first day of the current fiscal year, by executive order. The Board of Examiners must approve the school portion of it because it is the only entity that can transfer funds from the public school income fund back to the state general fund. The rest of the holdback already is in effect.
The action regarding schools still isn’t final until the Legislature convenes in January and considers various changes to the appropriation bills that make up the school budget. Adams said the administration wanted to give school districts enough time to plan for the changes as they set their budgets for the coming school year.
Adams told the board, “In order to issue a holdback, you have to determine that the revenue is going to be insufficient to meet the appropriations that have been set by the Legislature.” He said the state is forecasting frequently when it comes to state revenues, “just because of the widespread impacts that COVID is having.”
Current forecasts indicate the state will fall between 8.6% and 14.4% short of its general fund revenue forecast for the coming year, on which the budget was based, he said.
“That translates to a $350 million to $595 million … budget shortfall," Adams said. The holdback of 5% from all agencies will cut about $200 million from the state budget. “We still have a budget shortfall. But we’re proposing to use rainy-day funds as well as federal funds … to close that gap.”
Idaho has more than $400 million in its main rainy-day fund, the Budget Stabilization Fund, plus millions more in several other funds. The state is planning to parcel out the rainy-day funds over the next several years, due to anticipated continuing shortfalls in the fallout from the pandemic.
Because the cuts to the school budget include items that are statutorily required, “On those items that are statutorily required, it’s still going to require legislative action in January,” Adams said.
Otherwise, by law, those cuts would be made up by dipping into the Public Education Stabilization Fund, or PESF.
“We intend to bring legislation, and it will be vetted through the traditional legislative process,” he said. “In general, the goal is to ensure these don’t hit the Public Education Stabilization Fund. … What we’re looking at is ensuring the state’s general fund balances, and that we don’t simply transfer these obligations to the rainy-day fund that has been set aside for these obligations.”
The original proposal that the administration submitted to the Board of Examiners included those statutory changes that will be proposed, but those were removed from the final version at the request of legislative leadership, Adams said, to reflect that only the Legislature can actually make those changes.
“The Legislature had some feedback,” Adams told the Idaho Press. “If the Legislature does not change the statute, there is still an obligation, and this amount would still come out of PESF.”