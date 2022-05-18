PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The fate of seven-term incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader hung in the balance Wednesday as elections officials in Oregon’s third-largest county scrambled to tally tens of thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes that were being rejected by vote-counting machines.
Clackamas County, a sprawling county of nearly 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers), includes a large swath of Schrader’s redrawn 5th District, where he is facing a stiff challenge in a key U.S. House primary from progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Schrader was trailing in the vote count Wednesday, but the race remained too close to call largely because of outstanding results from the county south of Portland.
The county stretches from Portland’s liberal and affluent southern suburbs to more conservative rural communities and all the way to the flanks of Mount Hood. About 95,000 ballots had been returned by Wednesday and roughly 60% were being rejected by the machines, said county Elections Clerk Sherry Hall.
The county reported results for just 10,356 ballots on Tuesday night and more results would be posted by 5 p.m. Thursday, she said. The tally will be done by June 13, which is the last day to certify results under state law, Hall said.
Hall, who will face her own challenger in a November reelection bid, said earlier this month that the issue was first discovered May 3, when it was already too late to print new ballots. County Chairwoman Tootie Smith said in a statement at the time that she was “aghast” to learn of the problem.
Elections workers were transferring the votes by hand to fresh ballots so they could be counted.
“We will be posting as we’re completing the ballot processing — that’s all I can say,” Hall said in a phone interview. “Most of (Schrader’s) district is in Clackamas County and I know that’s a really hot item to know but we are processing and we will report as we know.”
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan blasted the county in a statement late Tuesday, saying the delay was “unacceptable” and she was “disappointed” with the lack of urgency shown by elections officials there.
“Voters have done their jobs, now it’s time for Clackamas County Elections to do theirs,” Fagan said. “I am disappointed that we have not seen more urgency from election officials in Clackamas County.”