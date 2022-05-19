From left, Paul Zurlo, Blue Cross of Idaho executive vice president for sales, marketing and communication; Pocatello City Council president Rick Cheatum; Charlene Maher, president and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho; and former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter celebrate the grand opening of Blue Cross of Idaho's new district office in Pocatello on Wednesday.
POCATELLO — Blue Cross of Idaho marked the grand opening of its new Pocatello office on Wednesday to replace its former location downtown that the health care company says it had outgrown after several years.
The new office at 852 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello is a full-service location and is one of six Blue Cross of Idaho offices in the state.
Elsje Johnson, business development executive with Blue Cross of Idaho, said the move was to accommodate significant growth in the company and ensure that southeastern Idahoans had good access to the insurance provider.
"We wanted to find a good location for our customers in southeastern Idaho so that we can grow with the community and make sure that we're in a position to provide good access for all of our clientele," Johnson said. "I'm very, very proud of Blue Cross of Idaho and I'm proud of what we do and what we stand for serving Idahoans. It's our heart and it's what we do."
The new location will employ 20 to 30 people and will offer customers a place to go to get a range of services, including but not limited to having their questions answered, and being able to sign up for a plan and make payments.
Former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who Blue Cross of Idaho said is a spokesperson for its Medicare program, attended the grand opening event outside the new location in Pocatello on Wednesday. Otter said Blue Cross of Idaho has gotten and continues to get many people through tough times.
"I look back on my six years in Congress and 12 years as governor and one of the things that I tried to do, whether in Congress or whether I was governor, was improve the lives of Idahoans and their families," Otter said. "With that goal in mind, I'm going to continue to ride for the (Blue Cross of Idaho) brand."