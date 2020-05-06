Blowing dust reduced visibility and closed stretches of Interstate 86 near American Falls and Interstate 15 near Roberts on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Service confirmed a 12-mile stretch of I-86 was closed at 1:54 p.m. between American Falls and the Arbon Valley exit. Furthermore, a stretch of I-15 was closed at 1:34 p.m. between Idaho Falls and Roberts. As of press time, the roads were still closed.
Officials were unaware of any significant traffic accidents resulting from the dust storms.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from Malad City north to the Rexburg area on Wednesday afternoon, with gusts of 40 mph to 45 mph anticipated, and occasional gusts reaching 60 mph. Areas of blowing dust were anticipated prior to 9 p.m. Windy weather is expected to continue, with gusts of up to 23 mph expected on Thursday. On Friday, the National Weather Service warns of widespread frost before 7 a.m.