BOISE — It’s not every day high school students from rural Idaho get to pitch an idea for a small business to a former New York State Superintendent of Banks.
On Tuesday, three teams of students from different corners of the state got their chance to pitch ideas for startup companies to Diana Taylor, a longtime investment banker and Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg’s partner for two decades.
She arrived in Idaho on Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on Bloomberg’s Boise campaign office and meet with potential voters; Taylor also took an hour to hear from some of Idaho’s aspiring business owners and offer them some advice.
“You’re going to have to rely on friends and family a lot, but my biggest piece of advice is to have a good time with it because it’s really fun and you’re doing something really important,” she said, about entrepreneurship. “Starting a business is the backbone of our country.”
The vast majority of her time with the students was focused on their small business pitches and talking about why she co-founded an investment banking firm. However, she was not shy about her mission to spread the word about her support for Bloomberg’s candidacy and encouraging people to vote blue this November.
“It’s really important to defeat Donald Trump,” she said toward the end of the session. “He’s divisive, he’s whatever adjective you want, and is not doing great for the country at all on health care, or jobs or climate. The things that are important to Michael (Bloomberg) are people having opportunity in society, climate, guns, education and health care.”
Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman and three-term mayor of New York City, entered the race last November as a moderate in the crowded race for the nomination. Taylor said he initially was undecided, but thought no one in the Democratic field was strong enough to beat President Donald Trump at the ballot box. Bloomberg is currently in fourth place in the polls, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent national polling data.
While many of the other Democrats have been spending heavily in early voting states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, Bloomberg’s strategy from the beginning has been focused on Super Tuesday states that vote March 3. This includes Colorado, Virginia, California and North Carolina. Idaho Democrats vote for the Democratic nominee March 10.
Taylor said she is visiting some of the Super Tuesday states and others who vote later in March. The Boise campaign office will be one of dozens of offices the campaign has in 40 states. Although Idaho is traditionally a Republican state, she was not daunted and enthusiastically met with voters about issues at the heart if Bloomberg’s campaign.
“Conservatism is one thing, but what we’re trying to do is solve problems,” she said in an interview. “If we can come to a realization and an agreement of what those problems are, I think we can solve them.”
No matter if Bloomberg wins the nomination or not, Taylor said his nationwide apparatus of campaign staffers and resources will be used to campaign against the president.
If she becomes first lady, Taylor said she is interested in advocating for women’s issues, including reproductive and sexual health care, access to financial services for low-income women and fighting barriers keeping women from being promoted and receive equal pay in the workplace.
To end the event, she gave one last pitch of her own about the presidential election to the students.
“All of us older people are depending on you guys, no pressure,” she said.