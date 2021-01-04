The federal Bureau of Land Management has proposed to award grazing privileges to Burns, Oregon, ranchers who lost their permits in 2014 and served prison time for committing arson on those public lands.
The BLM's proposed decision, issued on Dec. 31, awards permits for the Hammond to graze on roughly 40,000 acres of public land within four allotments.
"It is my proposed decision that Hammond Ranches Inc. will be apportioned all available forage in the Bridge Creek area grazing allotments," Casey Hammond, principal deputy assistant secretary, land and mineral's management, wrote in the proposed decision. "This includes the Hammond, Hammond FFR, Mud Creek and the Hardie Summer allotments."
The executive director of Western Watersheds Project, based in Laramie, Wyoming, Erik Molvar, said Monday his organization plans to file a protest, and if that protest is denied, he anticipates the case will end up in federal court.
Molvar believes the 15-day protest period is far too short, motivated by the need to finalize the decision before the Trump Administration leaves office.
"We don't have any illusions our protest will make any difference because we think the fix is in," Molvar said. "This is a pure political power play by an administration that has repeatedly gone to bat for these particular public lands grazing offenders."
Hammond Ranches had its grazing permits revoked in 2014, due in large part to several incidents of arson. Burning the landscape may lead to regrowth of grasses for cattle but destroys shrubs that are important to wildlife, Molvar said. For their role in the arson cases, ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond were sentenced to a five-year federal prison term. They both served about three years of the term before President Donald Trump issued them pardons in the summer of 2018.
The Hammonds' sentences inspired the 2016 armed occupation of eastern Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by protestors. The Hammonds had an appeal of the revocation of their grazing rights pending when in January of 2019, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke assumed control of the case and unilaterally ordered that their permits be restored.
Molvar's organization challenged Zinke's decision, arguing the Hammonds had not been in good standing with their grazing permits for committing arson and otherwise violating the terms of their lease. A federal judge agreed and overturned Zinke's decision.
"Clearly this decision is trying to duck the BLM's obligation to establish that the Hammonds are grazing permittees who followed the rules," Molvar said.
Molvar noted that other ranchers were also interested in obtaining the grazing permits that the BLM has proposed to award to the Hammonds.
The BLM noted several factors for selecting the Hammonds including "extensive historic use of these allotments, past proper use of rangeland resources, a high level of general need and advantages conferred by topography."
The proposed decision did not address the arson cases, and BLM officials declined to issue a statement on Monday about the Hammonds' history.