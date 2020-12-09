INKOM — A fire reported in a workshop on the 100 block of Cindy Avenue on Wednesday shortly after 1 a.m. destroyed the structure and its contents, according to Inkom Fire Department Public Information Officer Dean Hazen.
Firefighters got there about 15 minutes after the blaze was reported.
Personnel from Inkom and McCammon, which have aid agreements, responded to the blaze.
A second request seeking more help went out at about 1:40 a.m., Hazen said.
There were two homes located on each side of the burning barn. The closest was about 40 feet from the fire, Hazen said. Firefighters hit the sidewall of that house with water just as a precaution.
It was a distance away, but the fire was putting out pretty good heat, according to Hazen.
There were also some propane tanks on the property. But they didn’t become an issue.
In all, three engines, two water tenders and 10 to 12 firefighters responded to the blaze, he said.
Inkom responded with two engines and two water tenders and McCammon responded with an engine.
They mostly used water to quell the flames, but also used some foam on one of the back corners of the shop building that had some flammable materials, Hazen said.
The response went well.
“We had it pretty well knocked down in the first 30 minutes or so,” he said.
The shop, which was mostly metal with a wood frame, collapsed on itself, he said.
Afterward it was a matter of digging through the debris in the barn — which stored a lot of wood — to discover any hot spots and put water on them, he said.
“You can’t always get to it without doing some digging around,” he said.
It appears that the wood stove may have started the blaze through radiated heat. Hazen says wood stoves can cause a fire, especially if there are flammable materials in proximity to it.
“The radiant heat is enough to warm it up and get it started,” he said.
It was shortly before 7 a.m. when the firefighters wrapped up their response.
No firefighters, residents or animals were hurt in the blaze.
Meanwhile, he says the department welcomes volunteer firefighters and can always use more.
Inkom currently has about 30 firefighters, and three to 15 typically respond to fires.
In fact, the department will be doing structure fire training in January for anyone who’s interested, he said.
“We’ll take all the help we can get,” Hazen said.