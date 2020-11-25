Multiple bands of snow are forecast to roll through East Idaho on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts for East Idaho warning motorists about the potentially hazardous road conditions.
Lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Dubois, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon through evening.
The areas expected to likely be hardest hit by the winter weather Wednesday afternoon through evening are St. Anthony, Spencer, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor and Tetonia. The weather service said 1 to 5 inches of snow could fall on those areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Malad, McCammon, Arimo, Downey and Preston areas are expected to receive less than an inch of snow Wednesday afternoon through evening.
The snow started falling on East Idaho on Wednesday afternoon but the largest accumulations are expected to fall Wednesday night.
The weather service said anyone traveling in East Idaho Wednesday afternoon or evening "should be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to reach your destination."
The weather service said the weather should clear on Thursday morning with sunny conditions and no precipitation forecast for East Idaho Thursday through Monday.
Daytime highs Thanksgiving day through Monday are expected to be around 40 degrees in East Idaho with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Besides the special weather alerts in East Idaho, there are currently no other winter weather warnings in the state.
Special weather alerts calling for snow are also in effect in western Wyoming and winter weather advisories are in effect in parts of Oregon and Washington state.