POCATELLO — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad finished with the most votes of five mayoral candidates running in Tuesday’s election but failed to secure more than 50 percent of the total, triggering a runoff election with opponent David Worley.
The runoff election must take place within 30 days of the election. No date has been set for the runoff but Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said he plans to schedule it on a Tuesday.
In races for three open seats on the City Council, Josh Mansfield, Linda Leeuwrik and Richard Cheatum all claimed victories.
Blad, who is seeking his fourth four-year term, received 5,162 votes, or 46.18 percent of the total. Worley received 3,745 votes, or 33.51 percent of the total.
Worley said he anticipated a runoff as a likely option from the beginning and believes it's "better to have a round two than no round at all."
"Unseating an entrenched incumbent is always difficult. We knew that going in," Worley said. "Now we're excited the field has been cleared. There's not going to be any confusion about what people are choosing."
Worley said he now plans to have a meeting with his closest advisers and supporters to strategize for the runoff campaign.
Mayoral candidates Christine Stevens, Sam Laoboonmi and Idaho Sierra have been eliminated.
Blad believes the city has undergone a transformation for the better since he took office in 2010. He cited Idaho Department of Labor statistics showing local wages and the unemployment rate have both improved significantly under his leadership.
"I feel great. We've got a lot of support. There's a lot of people that came out to support me and the race; 46 percent is a good solid win. Nobody can shake their head at that," Blad said. "I'm excited. I'm enthused and we'll be OK. We'll regroup and run another campaign for another month and go from there."
Blad said he's eager to prioritize attracting economic development to the city, particularly to the Northgate area. He's also hopeful that Council member Stevens will prioritize working with him and the rest of the council and that there will be a "unified council and progress in the community."
"After I win the runoff we're going to keep working the economic development trail. We're going to keep doing the things we need to do," Blad said.
Worley and his wife, Barbara, lived for several years in Virginia but ultimately returned to their hometown, Pocatello, about a year ago.
Worley was born and raised in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School, where he met his wife. He joined the military out of high school, serving with the 1-148th Field Artillery Battalion. In 2004, he made his first deployment to Iraq.
He also served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Philadelphia. He completed the first half of his bachelor’s degree in political science at Idaho State University and finished the degree at George Mason University in Virginia.
After finishing his degree, he resumed his military career, becoming commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army and serving two more tours in the Middle East.
Upon returning to Pocatello, Worley split time between here and Wyoming with the military. He recently resigned from his active duty military position to focus on running for office.
In his opinion, a primary role of city government is to protect the rights of individuals from courts and higher levels of government. He’s also come out strongly against COVID-19 face mask mandates and mandatory vaccination policies.
Mansfield beat out Kathleen Lewis and John C. Ruth to win Seat 4, previously held by Heidi Adamson, who did not seek reelection. Mansfield is a 2015 Highland High School graduate, and he attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, on a debate scholarship, earning a bachelor's degree in political science and French.
He also spent two years in France while on a church mission.
He works in health care administration as director of operations for Superior Physical Therapy in Pocatello. Through his job, he said he’s gained extensive experience in budgeting, finance, human resources, hiring, planning, growth and acquisition.
"Now the real work starts continuing to make Pocatello better, and I'm excited to start that work," Mansfield said.
Leeuwrik beat out Bill Miller and Lydia Noble to retain her Seat 5 position.
During her first term in office, Leeuwrik believes she helped lead the city in the right direction, and she said she’s eager to build on that momentum during a second term.
To ensure continued economic growth and a vibrant future, Leeuwrik said now is the time to invest in the city rather than making drastic cuts. Leeuwrik said she’s working with state lawmakers, urging them to enact property tax relief. She believes the best way for local leaders to address the tax burden is to grow the local tax base.
In her professional life, she’s been a humanities professor, a designer and project manager and a business manager and buyer.
Cheatum defeated James Bucci to retain Seat 6. Cheatum was elected to the council in November of 2017. He holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Kansas, and he’s worked covering local government as a radio journalist. He's also worked in various capacities with Idaho State University Credit Union, now Lookout Credit Union, and Idaho Central Credit Union. During his final two years with ICCU, he started an indirect lending program, which he grew from zero to $44 million in business within 23 months.