POCATELLO — After visiting health care experts in two states with some of the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country so far, the Gate City’s mayor announced Thursday he is under self-quarantine until April 1.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad reassured the public in a Thursday news release that he is not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms, but he implemented the self-quarantine on the advice of public health officials after returning from Boston and New York City on Tuesday.
“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Blad said. “It’s important for everyone to follow the recommendations of the health officials. If governments would ask people that feel symptoms or have been in a coronavirus hot spot to self-quarantine, then we should heed that same advice. We need to do all we can to flatten the curve of the spread.”
As of Thursday morning, Massachusetts, where Boston is located, had 328 confirmed coronavirus cases and New York had over 2,200 confirmed cases statewide, according to public health officials.
While Blad told the Idaho State Journal during a Thursday interview that he is mildly concerned about being diagnosed with the coronavirus after spending time in two of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots, the reason for his and his wife's trip to the East Coast is much more of a current concern for the couple.
Blad on Feb. 10 received the unfortunate news that his wife of nearly three decades had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
“Laura had some pains the week before and so we went to the doctor where they performed an ultrasound and CT scan and located a mass on her liver,” Brian said. “I was actually just heading into a meeting just before noon that day when Laura called and asked me to come and get her to go and visit with the doctor.”
The local doctor the Blads met with initiated a treatment plan and encouraged them to seek out a second opinion, Brian said. On Feb. 13, the mayor informed the Pocatello City Council of the diagnosis and Laura began to aggressively fight the cancer on Feb. 19 with the first of what will likely be many intravenous chemotherapy injections, Brian said.
“It truly is pretty scary when it comes down to it,” Brian said about the diagnosis. “But we have had nothing but support from the staff at the city, the City Council and our family and friends. Everyone has been incredibly understanding and very helpful toward us through this process.”
Following the advice of the local doctor, Brian and Laura sought out a second opinion and on March 10 traveled to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on March 12 for consultations regarding her initial diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Brian said the doctors at both facilities could not locate any lesions on Laura’s pancreas and now believe she actually has a type of liver cancer. Though still incurable, the new diagnosis comes with more treatment options than what was initially provided for pancreatic cancer, Brian said.
“That has left us feeling much more optimistic,” the mayor said. “We have remained headstrong and will continue to fight.”
During his self-quarantine, Blad said he is still holding his meetings with city department heads by phone and is also available by phone and email to conduct other city business.
“I am keeping my same schedule that I have had and will continue to work from home,” the mayor said. “I am answering emails and still hosting meetings but we are doing them telephonically, which is not my favorite because I think the most effective way is to meet face-to-face. But we must err on the side of caution.”
Laura, who works as an administrative assistant at Idaho State University’s College of Science and Engineering, is also in self-imposed quarantine with Brian at their Pocatello home.
“We are trying to keep our routine as normal as possible,” Brian said. “She has her workspace in one room and I have mine in the other. When you self-quarantine you can get a little lazy and sleep in, but we’re still waking up at 6 a.m., eating breakfast and getting to work.”
The mayor added, “I am not in a suit and tie, though, I will tell you that. We are working in jeans and T-shirts, and heck, maybe I will get crazy and grow a beard while in self-quarantine.”
Once Blad returns to City Hall on April 1, he wants the public to know that while he would love to maintain the same presence he has historically had during community events, spending time with his wife and family is also very important to him and therefore his public involvement will slightly decrease.
Blad also reiterated how thankful he is to live in a city like Pocatello where he has received nothing but support from the community at large.
“I can’t state it enough how thankful we are to have the entire city behind us,” the mayor said. “The support from everyone in Pocatello has just been incredible and for that we are very, very thankful.”
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the virus can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.