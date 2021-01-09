POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello was able to accomplish a lot in 2020 despite the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his State of the City address on Thursday, Mayor Brian Blad highlighted many of the city’s successes and some of the changes it has implemented over the past year to keep things running smoothly.
“The COVID-19 pandemic caused multiple changes to City operations including limited access at City Hall and the Pocatello Animal Shelter, pick-up options at the Marshall Public Library, and many others,” Blad said. “Thank you to residents and citizens who’ve been understanding during this time as we’ve worked to comply with federal, state and local mandates.”
Blad says Pocatello has fared OK during the pandemic, and for the most part, it has been able to help keep businesses open and community members safe.
The city joined forces with local health, school and business organizations in the campaign “Stay Smart. Stay Safe. Stay Open.” The campaign keeps citizens aware of the key strategies being used to fight against COVID-19.
As part of the campaign, Pocatello: shared and/or created 700-plus pieces of content, resulting in 2,600 social media posts; developed the resource page pocatello.us/coronavirus; and produced videos highlighting the experiences of COVID-19 survivors and medical professionals, Blad said.
Marshall Public Library made several changes last year to better serve the community during the pandemic.
It increased its electronic materials selection, added curbside and quick pick-up services, implemented online programming opportunities and switched to the Koha library operating system, which offers a more intuitive interface, Blad said.
The mayor noted many other of the city’s achievements during his address on Thursday.
He said Pocatello Fire Department was one of 25 departments across the nation chosen to participate in the National Fire Protection Association’s Community Risk Reduction Pilot Program.
“Through the initiative, the department has access to a digital risk visualization dashboard powered by software called mySidewalk, which employs local and national data to guide planning around fire and life safety efforts,” Blad said.
Pocatello’s Engineering Department also won awards from the American Public Works Association and the Association of Idaho Cities last year for its work on the Northgate Interchange Public-Private Partnership and the Pocatello Creek Restoration, Blad said.
Working with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area of Bannock County program, Pocatello Police Department’s Narcotics Unit was able to take more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets in 2020. In addition, the police department welcomed two new explosive detection dogs to its team.
Blad said the department is now getting ready to implement body-worn cameras for its officers to hep them document incidents and make it easier to review use of force cases and citizen complaints.
“On taxes, the City levied $358,000 less tax for Fiscal Year 2021 than it did in Fiscal Year 2020,” Blad said. “Additionally, the City also opted into Governor Brad Little’s public safety proposal that uses federal coronavirus relief funds for public safety personnel salaries. The City of Pocatello was allocated $4.9 million from the Governor’s program, which was estimated to give Pocatello taxpayers a one-time savings of $214.54 per $100,000 of taxable value on their 2020 tax bill, according to the City of Pocatello Finance Department.”
Pocatello is also continuing to see growth.
Blad noted that Frigitek Industrial Parks broke ground on a massive cold storage facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport this past summer, and the Building Department was able to issue more than 3,400 building permits with a combined value of nearly $56 million.
“This includes permits issued for 107 new residential buildings constructed over the course of the year,” Blad said.
Pocatello was also able to make improvements to several of its facilities last year, and thanks to Connections Credit Union and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society, began work on the Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop.
“The new log cabin building will house ticketing and concession areas, a gift shop, and restrooms,” Blad said. “Construction is slated to be complete in time for the Zoo’s 2021 opening.”