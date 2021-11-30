Blad mingles

Mayor Brian Blad mingles during his runoff election party Tuesday night at the old fire station across from Pocatello High School.

 KYLE RILEY/IDAHO STATE JOURNAL

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad defeated challenger David Worley in Tuesday's special runoff election.

Blad received 6,174 votes, or 55.71 percent, compared with 4,909 votes, or 44.29 percent, for Worley.