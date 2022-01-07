Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England delivered their State of the City addresses on Friday morning, where they detailed their respective cities' 2021 successes and spoke of their 2022 ambitions. The mayors spoke at a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce lunch in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union.
"The state of the city is in extremely good shape," Blad said of Pocatello. "Our finances are in good shape and the employees are doing an incredible job. They are top notch. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to work with them and see ... how they take care of this city, and I'm excited to see what we bring this next year."
Blad said that in 2022, he anticipates the City Council will adopt the final Ross Park master plan, city staff will seek to incorporate alternative energy vehicles into its fleet, and will replace three outdated, fixed-route bus shelters, among other planned or potential city improvement initiatives.
When it comes to Chubbuck, England painted a similarly positive picture, pointing to the local election he says influenced good dialogue among residents, as well as to recent projects like the new Chubbuck City Hall and population growth, as evidence that 2021 was a good year for the city.
"I've heard people talk about people coming in from other states and what they're bringing with them," England said. "I've made it a point when people move into our community to try and get them to have discussions, and they are excited to be partners in our community. They don't want to change it. They want to be part of it."
While England believes 2021 was productive for Chubbuck, the mayor said there are still areas on which he hopes to focus more in 2022, such as the environment, namely clean air and water, and being more inclusive.
England acknowledged that it's impossible to please everyone and convince everyone to agree on everything, but it's nonetheless important to encourage conversations that lead to compromise and understanding of certain issues.
"I have seen when things work correctly, compromise happens. I love the Pocatello-Chubbuck area," he said. "This is where I've been my whole life. I went out of the area for a few years, and it wasn't hard to come back. I never understood folks who want to get away from this area. This is where my heart is and this is where I want to be."
Both Blad and England were reelected during the November election. Blad clinched reelection to a fourth term following a runoff election with challenger David Worley. England's reelection to a third term was swift on Nov. 2.