BLACKFOOT — One Blackfoot steakhouse that’s been open for roughly a year now offers an exquisite selection of steaks, seafood and poultry that owner Leo Hancock says is the highest quality on this side of the Gem State.
Some of the menu items available at Teton House, located on 80 N. Broadway St. include Wagyu beef imported from Japan or Australia and fresh wild-caught seafood harvested in the Pacific Northwest.
In the next few weeks, Teton House will complete an addition in the building’s basement, adding two more full-fledged bars that will be in addition to the bar on the main floor that offers pool, darts and shuffleboard.
The building where the Teton House now resides was once known as “Snowballs,” which was a sporting goods store and a bar where “you could buy a shotgun and celebrate with a drink,” Hancock said.
“In the twenties they put in the steak and seafood restaurant here, which failed because it was during the Great Depression,” Hancock said. “So then it switched to gambling, a casino with slot machines and that kind of thing.”
Hancock has made an effort to maintain the history of the building by keeping all of the basement murals painted by the previous owner as well as the antique furniture.
“The murals are almost 100 years old,” Hancock said. “When I got the building, I restored everything around the paintings, such as the ceiling. There wasn't really anything here. I restored this back into a better area where you can do corporate parties, birthdays and stuff.”
Imported from Australia or Japan, his Wagyu steak dishes seem to hold most of Hancock’s pride for the menu. He also offers New Zealand Stag and makes an effort to get the best salmon that’s in season.
In addition to the Teton House in Blackfoot, Hancock operated the Teton House in Menan before selling the Menan location earlier this year. The Teton House in Blackfoot was initially located near Walmart, but the conditions of that building weren’t up to Hancock’s standards, he said. He then moved to his current location on Broadway Street where he demolished parts of the building, opening walls and raising the ceiling to provide a better ambiance.
“A lot of the people in the city wanted me to come back, so with the help of a few key people in (Blackfoot), I found this location that already had a liquor license, which is hard to come by,” Hancock said. “So between the liquor license and restoring a rustic type of building, I decided that I had to go ahead and do it.”
Hancock said that the biggest challenge he’s had to face so far in running his business is finding employment.
“I'm so understaffed here, but nobody wants to work. It's kinda rough right now,” he said.
Hancock described what he enjoys about his line of work.
“Basically, cooking and entertainment are therapeutic for me,” Hancock said. “You start (cooking) out of high school and you have bonfires where you have hamburgers. When we would decide to make something really nice and have Christmas dinner, I just would always enjoy the cooking and the entertaining. But trust me, I ordered a lot of pizzas because things did not always turn out. It’s always trial and error.”
Teton House in Blackfoot is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
