Leo Hancock owner of Teton House

Teton House owner Leo Hancock stands with his wife Danielle Dexter who is holding their grandchild. 

 Photo courtesy of Leo Hancock

BLACKFOOT — One Blackfoot steakhouse that’s been open for roughly a year now offers an exquisite selection of steaks, seafood and poultry that owner Leo Hancock says is the highest quality on this side of the Gem State.

Some of the menu items available at Teton House, located on 80 N. Broadway St. include Wagyu beef imported from Japan or Australia and fresh wild-caught seafood harvested in the Pacific Northwest.

Teton House in Blackfoot

Teton House is located at 80 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot.
Murals at Teton House

Some of the murals on the walls of Blackfoot's Teton House are more than 100 years old.
Meat at Teton House

Teton House in Blackfoot offers exquisite selection of steaks, seafood and poultry that owner Leo Hancock says is the highest quality on this side of the Gem State.

