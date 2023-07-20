BLACKFOOT — A new haunted house is just a couple of months away from unleashing screams and causing terror in Blackfoot this spooky season.
Many people loved Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror in Idaho Falls and were sad to see it go, so some creative minds from the old haunted house collaborated together to create a haunted house inspired by the original called Slaughter’s Realm.
“There’s a group of us that used to work at the original Dr. Slaughter’s,” said Tom Waters co-creator of Slaughter’s Realm. “When you get into the haunted house industry, it’s kind of like an itch you can’t get rid of. Then it becomes a passion and then it’s like all you can think about. We just decided we weren’t ready to be done, so we are opening up kind of a new version, if you will, of the original Dr. Slaughters.”
Slaughter’s Realm will open on Sept. 22 with thrills similar to Dr. Slaughter’s but with their own scary twist with the teamwork from co-creators Eric Johnson, Melissa Bedwell, their significant others and help from the community.
“As far as the structure of the haunted house, a lot of it’s going to be similar,” Waters said. “We’re just doing a little bit different room styles than the original one had, but it’ll still be dark like the original one was. We’d like to think it’s scary. Hopefully, everybody else does too.”
Waters said that he would love for Slaughter’s Realm to one day be as good as Dr. Slaughter’s was, though he thinks that those are some “big shoes to fill.” He went into depth about what makes haunted houses unique.
“I think (all haunted houses are) unique,” Waters said. “Every haunted house has its own style and its own way of doing things. I think the thing that makes our haunted house unique is our location, we’re in an old produce building right next to the railroad tracks.”
Waters described what he loves about the haunted house industry.
“I love that haunted houses are all different,” Waters said. “They’re not all just cookie-cutter one style. I love the haunted house industry and the group of people that you have coming in to help are always accepting of each other. It’s also fun to watch passion and excitement for the haunted house industry grow in the younger generations. My second favorite thing is the screams. There’s nothing better than standing in the middle of a haunted house and hearing the screams echo everywhere.”
Slaughter’s Realm will be only a third of the size of Dr. Slaughter’s, though the location and the building itself were perfect for what Waters and his colleagues were after. They got the keys at the beginning of May and have been working hard to build the haunted house in time for the fall since.
“We’re just excited to be back and we’re excited to get integrated into the Blackfoot community and help wherever we can to make another safe place where kids can hang out like the original,” Waters said. “Everybody is welcome to come play at Slaughter’s Realm.”
Slaughter’s Realm is family-friendly and up to the parent’s discretion, though Waters doesn’t recommend children under seven years old to go through the haunted house.
Currently, the prices of the haunted house haven’t been decided, but once Waters and his team decide they will post it on their website at slaughtersrealm.com.
For the first couple weeks when Slaughter’s Realm opens on Sept. 22, they will only be open on the weekends, and then they will open full-time at the beginning of October.
