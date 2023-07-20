Slaughter’s Realm

Slaughter’s Realm, a new haunted house located at 405 NE Main St. in Blackfoot, is ready for screams and terror this spooky season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — A new haunted house is just a couple of months away from unleashing screams and causing terror in Blackfoot this spooky season.

Many people loved Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror in Idaho Falls and were sad to see it go, so some creative minds from the old haunted house collaborated together to create a haunted house inspired by the original called Slaughter’s Realm.

Work being done on Slaughter’s Realm

Workers are getting Blackfoot’s newest haunted house, Slaughter’s Realm, which located at 405 NE Main St. in Blackfoot, ready for the upcoming spooky season.

