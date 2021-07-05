A Hazelton man was killed and a Blackfoot woman was injured from separate traffic accidents during the holiday weekend, Idaho State Police said.
At 11:47 p.m. Sunday, Rafael Paredes, 24, of Hazelton, was driving westbound on 1010 South just south of Hazelton in a 2000 Toyota Celica and crossed over the center line, state police said. State police said his vehicle struck a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile that was heading eastbound.
Paredes died at the scene of the head-on collision and the juvenile was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, police said.
Police said Paredes was not wearing a seat-belt. State police are investigating the crash and were assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.
At 12:06 a.m. on Monday, a 23-year-old Blackfoot woman was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue when she fell asleep and veered off the median, state police said. State police said the vehicle struck the emergency crossover and came to rest on its top within the median. The woman was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the car, state police said. She was transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC, state police said.