Ira Oleson

Ira Oleson, 17, is a Blackfoot High School student who has competed in rodeo since fifth grade.

A Blackfoot High School student found early success in high school rodeo and competed all the way to state championships.

Ira Oleson, 17, has been involved with rodeo for as long as he can remember and found his inspiration through his parents by watching them compete. Oleson began competing in rodeo when he was in fifth grade and now competes in the Idaho District 4 High School Rodeo, which features athletes from schools all around Bingham County.

