A Blackfoot High School student found early success in high school rodeo and competed all the way to state championships.
Ira Oleson, 17, has been involved with rodeo for as long as he can remember and found his inspiration through his parents by watching them compete. Oleson began competing in rodeo when he was in fifth grade and now competes in the Idaho District 4 High School Rodeo, which features athletes from schools all around Bingham County.
Growing up on his father’s ranch helped him build his horsemanship skills, and with copious amounts of practice, he found himself competing in the state championships.
“Ira worked his way up through rodeo and he got some early success,” said Jason Clemens, Oleson’s coach. “I think being raised on the ranch and being a good horseman has helped him a bunch.”
Though he didn’t quite make the cut for the win at state, he plans to practice even more to hopefully win next year.
“He just had a tough state,” Clemens said. “That's the thing about rodeo is that nobody can control what the animals do. Rodeo doesn't owe anybody anything. You can be a hero one day and a zero the next, and he just had a rough week. It is what it is.”
Oleson said that his favorite part about rodeo is getting to spend time with his family and friends, but he also really loves the individuality of the sport.
“It's you and the cow and you don't have other people to help back you up,” Oleson said. “Basically, if you mess up, you're kind of on your own. You're kind of screwed, honestly.”
Clemens elaborated further on what makes rodeo a special sport.
“(Rodeo is a special sport because of the) individuality, but also the camaraderie with the other cowboys,” Clemens said. “In the end, you're really competing against the animal that you're against, whether it's a bucking horse or whether it's a steer calf. But, when you have those guys back there and they're cheering you on, I think that's what's really unique about the sport. In other sports, you see the other team saying, ‘Hey, make a good pass so you can score a touchdown.’ So that's what makes (rodeo) unique, I think, is the camaraderie between the cowboys and the support.”
Ira’s father, Shawn Oleson, said that he was proud of Ira for following in his footsteps and going the extra mile.
“It's always good to see your children succeed at something that they work so hard for all year long,” Shawn said. “He goes out and ropes the dummy when he is done working or after school, and he takes time out of his schedule to go practice as much as he can. If your child wants to try that hard with their own time, then as a parent you should try to set time aside to help them where you can. I guess I see a kid with a lot of talent who can achieve whatever he puts his mind to.”
Clemens went into detail about what makes Ira an incredible athlete and that he hopes to see him use his success to get an education and potentially compete in the PRCA one day.
“Ira’s a very dedicated athlete and he works hard to hone his craft,” Clemens said. “He’s a very positive person to be around and just all in all just a good kid. I think probably the biggest thing about Ira is that he is humble and he is always striving to get better. It doesn't matter whether he is hurt or he gets beat up in practice, he still wants to run more steers and get better.”
