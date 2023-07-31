A local quilter in Blackfoot has been helping bring the community’s creations to life for two years this month.
Dolores Clark has been quilting for more than 20 years and just two years ago she decided to build a business out of her hobby called Purple Magic Quilting.
Clark began her quilting career making gifts for friends and family, but when she and her husband bought their home they decided to build a studio inside so she could grow her business. She then bought a long-arm machine that would allow her to do her work seamlessly, and she’s since grown a clientele in need of her service.
“People make quilt tops and they either don’t want to finish it themselves or they don’t know how to finish it themselves because they don’t have a long arm,” Clark said. “So, they hire out and I put it on the big machine. I put the three pieces together and then we put the pretty stitches on, which is all the quilting that holds the quilt together. And then I send it back home to them.”
Clark said that she loves quilting because every quilt is unique.
“I think it’s a creative outlet,” Clark said. “On a personal basis, I make quilts for family and gifts, but every quilt is different, and I think that’s what draws me to it. I like quilting for other people because I love the interaction with the people. Every quilt is different because my clients and I can come together and pick the right design and the right color thread. They’re always so excited when they get their quilt back because it looks completely different from a quilt top to a finished quilt.”
Clark has been married for nearly 26 years and is a mom of eight children. Though most of her kids are grown, she said she finds it challenging to balance her work and family life.
“When I have client work, that’s what I want to do,” Clark said. “To just take a day off and do something with the family or do something for just for me that doesn’t really happen if I have client work. To me, that’s what’s most important for me to get done. I’m very much a night owl, so there are many nights I might work till 2 or 3 a.m. to get my work out.”
Clark said the reason why she named her business Purple Magic Quilting is because purple is one of her favorite colors and magic is what brings it all together.
“My house is actually painted purple on the inside and then a brighter color purple on the door,” Clark said. “I was going to be called Purple Door Quilting, but once I started doing research I found that there’s actually another quilter with that name, so I changed it to Purple Magic Quilting.”
In the past, Clark has enjoyed teaching other people how to sew and she said that she values the sewing community in Blackfoot.
When asked if she would ever be interested in selling her handmade quilts in addition to her long-arm services, Clark said that she doesn’t want to do custom work.
“The thing with making quilts for sale is people don’t want to pay the price that they’re worth,” Clark said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind, handmade custom item, and they’re expensive. The fabric’s expensive, the time’s expensive and it’s all just very expensive.”
Clark has won ribbons at a county fair in California and the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot for his quilt-making.
Clark said that she values her client’s time by finishing their quilts quickly without sacrificing quality.
“I listen to my clients and I try to make sure they’re really happy,” Clark said. “I have a pretty fast turnaround so they get the product back quickly. I can get them in and out within a week or so.”
To learn more about Purple Magic Quilting, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071152862538.
