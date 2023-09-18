car seat inspection

The Blackfoot Police Department hosts a carseat inspection event. Pictured is Blackfoot Police Department office manager Kim Arms, center, and instructors Tammie, left, and Jon, right.

 Photo courtesy of Kim Arms

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department is offering free carseat inspections on Thursday afternoon behind the Bingham County Courthouse. 

The event will go from 2 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. 

