BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department is offering free carseat inspections on Thursday afternoon behind the Bingham County Courthouse.
The event will go from 2 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Kim Arms, Blackfoot Police office manager, said the police department is hosting a carseat certification training Thursday for local officers, and to accompany that training, is offering free carseat inspections to anyone in the community.
The event falls on National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Arms said it's important for parents to know how to properly install and use a carseat.
The most recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data from 2016, which the National Child Passenger Safety Board has posted on its website, show that two children younger than 13 are killed daily while riding in passenger cars.
"Many times injuries and deaths can be prevented through proper use of car seats, boosters and seat belts," the National Child Passenger Safety Board said.
Arms said using car and booster seats is deceivingly complicated.
"As a parent myself, I did not realize how incorrectly I was putting the carseat in," Arms said. "You think it's something simple, but there's actually a lot that goes into it, like making sure that the carseat's in tight enough, making sure that the harnesses are placed properly on the kids, making sure they don't move too much, and not every carseat fits every car. There are a lot of moving factors that go into carseats that most parents aren't aware of."
Arms said the Blackfoot Police Department tries to host a training and free carseat inspection every year in September, and she's hoping people take advantage of the event this Thursday.
For more information about the car seat inspection event, call the Blackfoot Police Department at 208-785-1235, or find Blackfoot Police Department on Facebook.
