BLACKFOOT - On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Blackfoot City Police were dispatched to the area of Pacific Street and Spruce Street for a report of an attempted robbery (vehicle).
Upon arrival, officers learned that a male subject later identified as 20-year-old Jose A. Moreno attempted to force the victim out of their vehicle by gunpoint and take the vehicle with a small child that was still inside. Moreno then fled the area on foot after he was unsuccessful in getting the vehicle mobile.
While attempting to locate Moreno, it is believed he discharged a firearm in the direction of responding officers. Investigation continues into this matter.
Moreno was located and apprehended by Blackfoot Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies shortly after the incident and taken into custody. Moreno is being held in the Bingham County jail pending arraignment of charges for Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel X2.