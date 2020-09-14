The BlackFoot Mountain Fire about six miles west of the Blackfoot Reservoir has burned over 150 acres after starting about 2:15 pm. on Monday, according to the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it was fully contained by about 6 p.m. The fire was described as burning in grass, brush and juniper.
Resources to battle the blaze include six federal fire engines. Also involved in fighting the blaze were one water tender, one helicopter, and six fire retardant-dropping planes.
Power lines in the fire perimeter were threatened. But there were no building evacuations and no closures.
The BlackFoot Mountain Fire started on private land and burned on state land.
The Bureau of Land Management and Forest Services crews are working in unified command with the Caribou County Fire Department to fight the fire.