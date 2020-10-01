BLACKFOOT — A 36-year-old Blackfoot man will serve at least 20 years and up to life in prison after being sentenced in Bingham County Court Friday on three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Kirby Williams previously pleaded guilty to the three counts as part of a binding plea agreement negotiated with prosecutors. Four other counts were dismissed.
Williams also waived his right to appeal as part of the agreement. In a binding plea agreement, if the judge disagrees that the terms are appropriate and chooses not to accept it, the defendant may withdraw a guilty plea and proceed to trial.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson accepted the agreement and imposed the three life sentences with 20 years fixed, with all three sentences running concurrently.
Williams is represented by Allen Browning of Browning Law. His sentencing was originally scheduled for July but was continued several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prosecutors explained in a press release that Williams admitted to various incidents of lewd conduct with a 5-year-old victim throughout the course of several months. Prosecutors said Williams blamed the 5-year-old for his behavior, as well as voices he reported hearing inside his head.
Simpson also agreed with a request by prosecutors to impose a $5,000 civil penalty.