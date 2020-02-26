POCATELLO — A 27-year-old Blackfoot man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges in Bannock County.
Cody G. Anson has been charged with a felony for first-degree stalking and misdemeanors for intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, malicious injury to property and violation of a protection order.
All of the crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 13. Court records indicate that Anson showed up at several places where the victim was at and was involved in a physical disturbance.