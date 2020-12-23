POCATELLO — A 28-year-old Blackfoot man is facing multiple felony charges in Bannock County for incidents that allegedly occurred earlier this month.
Cade L. Kalisz has been charged with first-degree stalking, attempted strangulation, malicious injury to property and burglary, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Jan. 4.
All of the crimes involved the same female victim and allegedly occurred between Dec. 9 and 12 in Pocatello.
Kalisz is accused of repeatedly contacting the woman, which caused her emotional distress and violated court orders. He is also accused of attempting to strangle the woman, breaking her TV and mirror, and entering her home with the intent to commit a theft or felony crime, according to court records.
If found guilty of the charges, Kalisz faces up to: 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for stalking; 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for burglary; 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for attempted strangulation; and 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine for malicious injury to property, according to court records.