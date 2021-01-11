POCATELLO — A 47-year-old Blackfoot man is facing a felony aggravated battery charge in Bannock County.
Chubbuck police say they arrested Esequiel Morales following a disturbance on the 5100 block of Yellowstone on Friday.
Morales is accused of striking the female victim with a car door.
Court records indicate that Morales and the victim got into an argument at a residence that day. Morales then got into a vehicle with another female passenger.
The victim opened the passenger side door to talk with the female and encourage her not to go with Morales because she believed he was intoxicated, according to court records. At that point, Morales allegedly pushed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to go in reverse.
The car door struck the victim’s hand, which subsequently hit her face, according to court records. She then lost her balance and fell backwards.
The victim was injured in the incident and was examined by emergency medical services on scene.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested Morales for the felony crime.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Jan. 20. If convicted, Morales faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.