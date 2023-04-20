In 2024, the speech and debate program at Blackfoot High School will hit its 100-year anniversary. The program shines as one of the best in Idaho thanks to its former debate instructors Mamie Capellan and Leora Hansen.
In an effort to honor the speech and debate program and its former instructors, alumni Angelen Parrish and her sister Jean Henscheid have organized the Hansen/Capellan Legacy Fund through the Idaho Community Foundation to support the debate program at Blackfoot High School. Their goal is to raise $25,000 by the end of 2024 to support the current debate students by purchasing technology and other individual needs.
Jordan Reynolds, the current speech and debate instructor at Blackfoot High School, described how the funds would be used.
“I would like to use the legacy funds to help my students acquire materials for the year,” Reynolds said. “In debate, some students struggle to afford professional dress clothes and materials for their speeches. I would like that to no longer be a barrier to entry and I think the legacy funds are perfect. Having past students support the current generation means a lot to me and the team and I think helping my students get those basic necessities is what the funds could best be used for.”
However, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their fundraising goals. With only five years to raise the money and the majority of that spent in a national crisis, the Hansen/Capellan Legacy Fund has barely reached 70 percent of their goal.
“We only have one year left,” Parrish said. “We’re hoping we can just kind of push this effort over the top within the next year because we would like to not only celebrate the hundred-year anniversary of the speech and debate program at Blackfoot High School, but also use that 100th anniversary as the first year we could actually disperse some of the funds to the program at the high school.”
Parrish described some history of Blackfoot High School’s speech and debate program.
“In 1924, the first Idaho State Speech and Debate Competition was held and Blackfoot participated and won,” Parrish said. “Miss Capellan continued (teaching) until 1961, but in that time she has innumerable speech and debate students who got both state and national awards. In 1967, Leora Hansen took over as coach in Blackfoot and retired 30 years later. (Blackfoot) again had a very successful speech and debate program. Blackfoot High School not only won the first state competition but has had more state championship teams than any other school in the state of Idaho.”
Together, both Capellan and Hansen taught approximately 25,000 students. Parrish reflected on her experience learning from Hansen.
“I think alumni and anyone that was in contact with Mrs. Hansen thought of her as a classy lady,” Parrish said. “She was concerned with helping students achieve their maximum capacity and the total possible abilities that they had. The life skills that are taught through the debate and speech program include research, public speaking and analysis. Those are skills that can be utilized in any profession. A number of Mrs. Hansen's students have gone on to be chairmen, CEOs, attorneys, physicians and educators, and a number of them have been very successful in their professional careers. They all can point to her assistance in helping them develop the skills that they needed to succeed in their chosen life's work.”
Reynolds is a former student at Blackfoot High School who was very successful in the debate program, placing in finals for every tournament and qualifying for nationals in his last two years of high school. He went on to be even more successful in college while also being an assistant coach at the high school, eventually taking the position of speech and debate coach.
Reynolds described the goals he has as the debate instructor at Blackfoot High School.
“Debate is a space where I finally felt like I could be myself and where I felt I belonged, and I want my students to have that same safe space,” Reynolds said. “I really want to help my students be their best selves. I’ve had some growth this year in that I thought that it meant we had to win every tournament every weekend, but I have since realized that it is way more important for the kids to have fun and that I give them the best resources to perform. I want every student to feel like their efforts matter — sometimes that's with a trophy, other times it’s affirmations.”
To learn more about the Hansen/Capellan Legacy Fund or make a donation, visit blackfootspeech.org.
