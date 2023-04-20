Blackfoot speech and debate

Blackfoot High School's speech and debate program will turn 100 years old next year. 

 Courtesy photo

In 2024, the speech and debate program at Blackfoot High School will hit its 100-year anniversary. The program shines as one of the best in Idaho thanks to its former debate instructors Mamie Capellan and Leora Hansen.

In an effort to honor the speech and debate program and its former instructors, alumni Angelen Parrish and her sister Jean Henscheid have organized the Hansen/Capellan Legacy Fund through the Idaho Community Foundation to support the debate program at Blackfoot High School. Their goal is to raise $25,000 by the end of 2024 to support the current debate students by purchasing technology and other individual needs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.