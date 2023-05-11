Blackfoot High School greenhouse sale

Blackfoot High School agricultural science teacher Kelsey Bender, right, and student Kayden Penoyer, in foreground, assist a customer at the Applied Greenhouse Management class annual plant sale on May 5.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot High School’s Applied Greenhouse Management class had the biggest turnout ever for its plant sale opening day on May 5. 

Kelsey Bender, the agricultural science teacher at BHS, said customers were standing in line for nearly two hours on their opening day, the busiest since the program was launched four years ago. Though many of the plants have been purchased, there are still plenty available this weekend.

Customer buying plants at at the Blackfoot High School Applied Greenhouse Management sale

Customers prepare to buys some plants at Blackfoot High School's Applied Greenhouse Management class annual plant sale on May 5.
Plants at BHS Applied Greenhouse Management sale

Plants at Blackfoot High School's Applied Greenhouse Management annual sale on May 5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.