BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot High School’s Applied Greenhouse Management class had the biggest turnout ever for its plant sale opening day on May 5.
Kelsey Bender, the agricultural science teacher at BHS, said customers were standing in line for nearly two hours on their opening day, the busiest since the program was launched four years ago. Though many of the plants have been purchased, there are still plenty available this weekend.
“We had our biggest opening day ever this past Friday, but we still have lots of gorgeous plants,” Bender said. “People were so great to be so patient. It was really amazing to see the support that the kids get from the community. We'll be planting more hanging baskets so that people can still buy some for Mother's Day, and on our Facebook page I'm going to post the detailed inventory of what we have left so that people know exactly what they can come and get from us.”
Bender also said that this year had the highest enrollment she has ever had in her class.
“This year I've actually had the highest enrollment that I've ever had in the four years of the program," Bender said. "here are currently 45 greenhouse students in two classes."
The Applied Greenhouse Management class is an elective class offered through the school’s Agricultural Science Program in their Career Technical Education department. Beginning in the winter trimester of every year, the students work hands on in the greenhouse every day until the end of the year plant sale.
“The majority of the class is definitely hands on in the greenhouse,” Bender said. “As a prerequisite, students should have taken Intro to Plant Industry. In that class, we learn about plants, anatomy and physiology, and we learn about the husbandry of taking care of plants, like the different nutrients that they need, amendments that you can add to the soil, watering and things like that. In the greenhouse class, we spend just about every day all day in the greenhouse. This year we had probably over 12,000 units of plants for students to take care of.”
Bender allows the students to choose what plants they would like to grow through a variety of seeds and sprouts.
“I give them a lot of variety as far as seed choice goes, but we grow mostly annuals and vetting plants because that's what a lot of people want in their flower gardens up here,” Bender said. “We get a variety of plants from plugs and seeds. This past year, C-A-L Ranch donated a bunch of seeds and that was really cool because we got interesting seeds that we hadn't grown before. Most of our flowering plants come from plugs, and the students transplant those into different containers and take care of them. And then after we've done that, we'll start our seeds, and that's where most of our vegetables and our herbs come from. There's also some funky, cool flowering stuff, and some of our perennials we start from seed as well.”
Because of the end-of-the-year plant sale, the greenhouse program is entirely self-sufficient.
“100 percent of (the funds) go directly back into our program,” Bender said. “The program funds itself, and everything that we make from the sale goes back into the program so the kids can buy plants and materials for next year and then make necessary improvements. Last year we had to buy a new heater for one of the greenhouses. The funds allow us to make improvements and expand the program.”
Bender said that she thinks the program is important for the students because the skills they learn in the course are applicable in many areas of life.
“I really have enjoyed growing the horticulture program at Blackfoot High School over the last six years because I feel like it gives students unique experiences, things that maybe they wouldn't be doing otherwise,” Bender said. “There's a lot of horticultural opportunities in our area and just knowing how to garden and grow things is a useful life skill."
She continued, "On a more basic level, I think it's really important that students have something throughout their class schedule that allows them to break up their day a little bit to get outside and get working with their hands. One of my favorite things about my job is that we get to offer students unique experiences in their school day that prepare them for life and maybe for college or a career if that's what they choose.”
The plant sale will be open again from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to p.m. on Saturday. The prices for the plants range from $0.50 to $30 depending on the size of the container. To learn more about the Blackfoot High School plant sale, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/BHSFFAFloralDesign.
