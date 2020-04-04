BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot School District 55 trustees met via teleconference Thursday evening with a number of important agenda items, not the least of which was an update on the COVID-19 status and its effect on the school schedule.
In keeping aligned with the Idaho State School Board and their "soft closure," the district approved the extension of closing schools through April 20 which is the same action that has been taken by other schools in Bingham County.
“The COVID-19 situation continues on and while it remains an unsettled situation, we want to remain in alignment with the Idaho School Board,” Superintendent Brian Kress said. “We will continue to monitor the statewide situation and will make adjustments as necessary to stay in alignment with the state.”
In addition, the board voted on and approved moving to a four-day week beginning with the fall school schedule. There was some discussion from the board members who voted unanimously in favor of adopting the four-day school week. In addition, they left open the "Friday school" offering and will use current teachers who wish to make some additional money helping students with the transition to the new four-day week.
Another major topic on the agenda was the announcement that Debbie Steele would be joining the District 55 team by taking over as the principal at Fort Hall Elementary School. Steele has been serving as the lead administrator for Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center grades K-6.
“Debbie is a great addition to our team in District 55 and we are very happy and grateful that she will be joining us,” Kress said. “She brings a wealth of experience to our team and will be a welcome addition.”
There was also a very educational presentation on a Technology Refresh Agreement by Ryan Wilson that showed a new agreement that was ready to be enacted that would upgrade the district's use of electronic equipment, including some 3,300 iPads, a number of Apple Macs for teacher use, and a number of charging stations for the iPads as well.
All in all, the cost of the new agreement was approximately $1,400,000, but with the replacement and buyback program, it brought the cost down significantly and kept newer machines in the hands of the district's IT department. With the newer machines always rotating through and the older machines being refurbished and replaced, the district will have one of the best IT programs in the county. The purchase-buy back program would show the district a savings of approximately $233,444.
There was also a resolution that made the last day of the current school year on June 4, no matter what the COVID-19 situation might be at that time.
It was indicated that every possible effort would be made to ensure that the graduating seniors would have a chance at not only a prom this spring, but also a graduation ceremony which they not only deserved, but have earned.
Other matters came before the board including the payment of February bills and the February financial report. All of the action items on the agenda were approved by the board with unanimous votes.