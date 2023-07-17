BLACKFOOT — Oh! Key Escape Games in Blackfoot is celebrating its first anniversary next month by introducing a new potato-themed escape room.
The Great Potato Escape Room is meant to bring something that has never been done before in the escape room industry with an Idaho-inspired twist of potato-themed characters and puzzle design.
“The idea is that you are trying to help this detective potato, named Detective Spudman, find these missing potatoes,” said Jessi Nelson, co-owner of Oh! Key Escape Games. “When the players walk in they will see a poster of missing potatoes: Couch Potato, Sweet Potato, Rotten Potato and Spud Muffin. We wanted to do something that was different than anything we'd seen, but also offer something that was more regional.”
In addition to the potato-themed escape room, Oh! Key Escape Games offers two more escape rooms: Black Bayou and Desruc’s Candy Shop.
“The Black Bayou is a little spookier, and Desruc’s Candy Shop is a little more challenging,” said Matt Nelson, co-owner of Oh! Key Escape Games.
Oh! Key Escape Games will have been open for one year in August and Jessi said that their business has been very successful. Jessi described the mission she and Matt had when they opened their business.
“We wanted to offer something for families in Blackfoot,” Jessi said. “We don't have a ton of options as far as entertainment goes, and we love escape rooms. We've been playing them since 2017, and we saw the potential for it to be something that people would enjoy here.”
Jessi and Matt are both teachers and parents of four young children, but they don’t struggle to balance work, family and their business because they see running Oh! Key Escape Games as a way to spend time as a family.
“We try to make it all work together as much as we can, so we have our kids help us to create the rooms, and we've been teaching them how to run the rooms,” Jessi said. “It's time that we're spending together. It's also something that they'll be able to do when they're older, they'll be able to be game masters.”
Matt added, “The vision is that once they're old enough, they can be in charge and do the fun part of designing the rooms.”
Jessi said that their background in teaching has influenced how they design their escape rooms and run their business.
“I teach drama and my husband teaches math,” Jessi said. “We have really interesting backgrounds because a lot of designers come into it with different kinds of training, but we see that there are elements of math in the escape rooms and there are elements of drama with the set design and the semantics of it.”
While Matt says he’s great at solving puzzles, creating puzzles has posed a bit of a challenge for him and Jessi.
“I really like puzzles and I like to solve puzzles,” Matt said. “It's been interesting being on the creating end because, to me, it's much harder to create a puzzle than it is to solve a puzzle. That's been a learning experience for me and it's been fun to think through the (steps to creating a puzzle), like, what will work for the player, what's going to be too easy, what's going to be something they can just guess and how to avoid that.”
Jessi said the inspiration for the name Oh! Key Escape Games came from what they usually say when finding a puzzle key.
Jessi’s favorite part of running her and husband’s business is meeting interesting people.
“We get a lot of people who are escape room enthusiasts, and they'll play escape rooms all over the country and tell us their experiences from different places,” Jessi said. “We also get to introduce people to escape rooms. We have a lot of people who've never played before, and to get to see their excitement when they open their first lock, solve their first puzzle or find a hidden room is really great.”
Matt said that the reason that they think their escape games are special is because they care deeply about the experience that their customers will get.
“I think one thing that makes us different from other escape rooms is that we aren't just looking to set up something and then hire somebody to run it,” Matt said. “We really care about what we've created, so we are the only ones that will run the games. When people come, they're going to get an experience that's enjoyable because we care about them.”
To experience Oh! Key Escape Games, visit ohkeyescapegames.com to book a session. The business is located at 180 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. For groups of five people or less, a session is $20 per person and for six or more people it is $18 per person. Booking is available from noon to 10 p.m. for summer hours. To learn more about Oh! Key Escape Games, visit their Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083491651632.
