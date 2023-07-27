BLACKFOOT — As the Dairy Queen in Blackfoot approaches one year of slinging ice cream, the local business is finding more ways to get involved within the community.
Dairy Queen on Thursday celebrated its annual Miracle Treat Day where the business donated $1 or more to a children’s hospital for every Blizzard sold. The Blackfoot Dairy Queen in particular donated to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
“It helps the kids in the community, because a lot of the kids from here have to go to that hospital and it helps us get involved with the community as well,” said Becca Johnson, general manager of the Blackfoot Dairy Queen.
Previously, Dairy Queen has found other ways to support the community and has plans to do more.
“We once donated a bunch of cupcakes to the local animal shelter in Blackfoot,” Johnson said. “We are planning to do some fundraisers for the police and fire department, too.”
Johnson has plans to drive a special Dairy Queen car in Mad Marvin’s Figure Eight Races in Rigby later this summer.
“Just recently, we got the go-ahead to put a Dairy Queen car in Mad Marvin's figure eight races,” Johnson said. “Normally, I drive my own car, but I'm just going to be driving the Dairy Queen car instead. (The races are) at the fairgrounds and surrounding areas and it's a really big event. The community loves them and a lot of people come out to them.”
Johnson said her favorite part of working at Dairy Queen is “the community and the people I get to work with.”
“The community, or our fans are what we call them, get super excited when we flip their blizzards upside down,” Johnson added. “It makes their day, and it makes our day when we can make their day. At first, they're a little bit confused, but then they get super excited when we flip their blizzards.”
Johnson said that they encountered some issues in their first year of running Dairy Queen, like turnover and wait times, but have since worked past those initial hurdles. She said that overall, the community has responded well to the new ”Grill and Chill” location.
In addition to Blizzards, Dairy Queen offers ice cream cones, sundaes, cakes, chicken strips, burgers and, among other favorites, onion rings. Johnson shared some of her favorite menu items.
“My favorite is the chocolate brownie extreme, but the new summer blizzards have been really popular,” Johnson said. “We sold out of our brand new blizzard pretty fast. It was the cake batter cookie dough version. I also really like the s'mores one.”
